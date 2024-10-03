Stratified LargeCap Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Stratified LargeCap Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.82 and last traded at $43.07. Approximately 105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

Stratified LargeCap Hedged ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28.

About Stratified LargeCap Hedged ETF

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Composite 1500 index. The fund aims to provide capital growth from an actively managed fund of funds portfolio composed of three stratified-weight US ETFs, while seeking to reduce market risk through a defined risk hedging process.

