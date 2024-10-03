Insig AI (LON:INSG) Trading Down 2% – What’s Next?

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.52 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). 25,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 264,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

Insig AI Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.13 million, a P/E ratio of -65.28 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insig AI news, insider Richard Bernstein bought 200,000 shares of Insig AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($37,453.18). In other news, insider John Wilson purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($69,555.91). Also, insider Richard Bernstein acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($37,453.18). Corporate insiders own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Insig AI

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

