Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.69. 830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.