Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Aris Mining Co. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.65. 428,076 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,081% from the average session volume of 36,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Aris Mining Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.
Aris Mining Company Profile
Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.
