T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.80. Approximately 2,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.14.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

