AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Trading Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.13 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 million, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

About AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

(Get Free Report)

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.