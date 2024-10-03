Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 488.20 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 484.40 ($6.48). 114,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 183,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471.80 ($6.31).

Thungela Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of £667.10 million, a P/E ratio of 482.21 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 490.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 519.44.

Get Thungela Resources alerts:

Thungela Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 8.60 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Thungela Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,634.62%.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.