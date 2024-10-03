IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Trading Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 10,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 108,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

IM Cannabis Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.43.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million. IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 97.26%. Research analysts predict that IM Cannabis Corp. will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IM Cannabis stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in IM Cannabis Corp. ( NASDAQ:IMCC Free Report ) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,086 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 27.80% of IM Cannabis worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

