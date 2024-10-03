Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.91. Approximately 14,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 36,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on Osisko Development from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ODV

Osisko Development Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of C$256.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.87.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.1150546 EPS for the current year.

About Osisko Development

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.