Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Mr Price Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.

About Mr Price Group

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Apparel, Home, Financial Services, and Telecoms segments. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and decor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

