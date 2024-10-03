ESGEN Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESAC) Stock Price Up 6.5% – Here’s Why

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 105,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 55,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

ESGEN Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

Institutional Trading of ESGEN Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ESGEN Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC increased its position in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Free Report) by 3,433.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the quarter. ESGEN Acquisition makes up 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.74% of ESGEN Acquisition worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

