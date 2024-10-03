Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 39,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 32,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $570.78 million, a PE ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 1.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Tremor International in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 328,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mithaq Capital SPC grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Mithaq Capital SPC now owns 717,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 358,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
