Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Shares Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 9,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 29,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Hour Loop Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Hour Loop had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $28.07 million during the quarter.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces.

