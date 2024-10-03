FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Trading Up 10.9% – Should You Buy?

FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.95 and last traded at C$21.95. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.80.

FD Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.37.

About FD Technologies

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

