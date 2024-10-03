Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Stock Price Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) shares were down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 379,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,606,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Trading Up 11.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.