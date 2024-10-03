Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.67. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 31,877 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

