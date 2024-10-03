Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.67. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 31,877 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Midstream Partners
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.