Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.25 and traded as high as $19.50. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 1,907 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Old Point Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,861 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,015 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial comprises about 4.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 14.19% of Old Point Financial worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

