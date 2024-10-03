Vitrolife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VTRLY) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Vitrolife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VTRLY – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Vitrolife AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86.

Vitrolife AB (publ) Company Profile

Vitrolife AB (publ) provides assisted reproduction products. It also offers sperm processing, oocyte retrieval needles, micromanipulation pipettes, time-lapse systems, and evaluation tools, laser and imaging systems, IVF media and oil, embryo transfer, cryopreservation, and genomics kits. In addition, the company offers EmbryoScope and time-lapse systems; time-lapse dishes; and evaluation tools for time-lapse systems.

