Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07. 57,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 514,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Lucas GC Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

Get Lucas GC alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lucas GC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucas GC stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

About Lucas GC

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People's Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucas GC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucas GC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.