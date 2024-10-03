iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.03 and last traded at $30.08. Approximately 44,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 17,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 295,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,472,000. iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned about 15.39% of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF

The iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a downside hedge against declines occurring in the range of 5-20%, during a calendar quarter.

