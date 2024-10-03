Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) Trading Down 4% – What’s Next?

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 2,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Pixie Dust Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc, a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker.

