International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 344.40 ($4.61) and last traded at GBX 343.21 ($4.59). Approximately 1,384,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,848,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342.40 ($4.58).

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 341.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 309.95. The company has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5,723.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Distribution Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.