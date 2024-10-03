Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Trading Up 6.5% – What’s Next?

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 20,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -65.98.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Carbon Streaming had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3,890.26%.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits.

