DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Shares Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.74). 55,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 15,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.77).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.70. The company has a market cap of £12.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.22.

In related news, insider James A. T. Dow acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,548.96). 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

