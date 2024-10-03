Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.36) and last traded at GBX 698 ($9.34). 119,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 121,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 696 ($9.31).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.04) target price on shares of Pollen Street Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 699.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 693.07. The firm has a market cap of £443.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.14 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) per share. This is a positive change from Pollen Street Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. This represents a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Pollen Street Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,000.00%.

Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

