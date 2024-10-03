Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) Shares Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 1.32 and last traded at 1.32. 5,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 4,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.37.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.32.
Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.
