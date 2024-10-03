Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.84 and traded as high as $15.46. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 116,094 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $143.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.39. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $48,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,523.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin Francis Bernstein sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $32,929.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $48,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,523.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

