Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.39 and traded as high as $16.29. Gladstone Commercial shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 215,252 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 7.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -631.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 82.4% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

