Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $3.07. Allot Communications shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 52,886 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities raised Allot Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALLT

Allot Communications Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $111.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Allot Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.