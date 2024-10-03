GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. GTX shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 4,500 shares traded.
GTX Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
GTX Company Profile
GTX Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.
