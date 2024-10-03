Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.54. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 81,634 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered Lument Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $129.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 110.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 39,396 shares during the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

