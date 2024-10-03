Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.77 and traded as high as $14.76. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 406,313 shares traded.

GAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $543.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $13,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 13.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 85,791 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

