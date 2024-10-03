The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.93. The LGL Group shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 278 shares.

The LGL Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $32.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

