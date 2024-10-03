Steven Pantelick Sells 12,831 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 12,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $183,611.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,060.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,147 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $17,055.89.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $60,840.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $56,120.00.

Shares of PUBM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 307,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,942. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $717.01 million, a PE ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.39.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PUBM. Macquarie dropped their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PubMatic by 28.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

