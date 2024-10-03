Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 624 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.37, for a total transaction of $242,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 4,497 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.32, for a total transaction of $1,512,431.04.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00.
Arista Networks Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:ANET traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $389.92. 1,130,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.01 and its 200-day moving average is $323.05. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $395.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Arista Networks by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.81.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
