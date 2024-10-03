RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,645. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

