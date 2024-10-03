Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HGLB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 31,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,236. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54.

Get Highland Global Allocation Fund alerts:

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.