Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.3% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $891.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $897.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $846.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $846.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 355,962 shares of company stock valued at $331,267,535 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.