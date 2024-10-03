Wrapped XDC Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Wrapped XDC has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $133,052.58 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 264,787,739 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 264,961,731.6653074. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.0292505 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $7,901.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

