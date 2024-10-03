Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Price Tops $2,410.14 (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,410.14 or 0.03943079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market cap of $380.33 million and $3.10 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 238,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 238,646.4845043. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,451.77545825 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,449,651.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

