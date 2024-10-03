Maverick Protocol (MAV) Trading 23.6% Lower This Week

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77.80 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,832,744 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 428,832,744.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.1850797 USD and is down -4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $7,210,840.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

