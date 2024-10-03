PHX Minerals (PHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, October 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 5.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of PHX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 58,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.47%.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

