WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Stock Price Up 3.7% – What’s Next?

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 7,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

