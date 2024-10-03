Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Stock Price Up 26.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) rose 26.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 6,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Altex Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Altex Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2,013.64%.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

