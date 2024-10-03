Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Shares Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$75.85 and last traded at C$76.26. 22,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 20,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$77.55.
Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$75.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.91.
