Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.04. 881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 million, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Company Profile

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

