S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $31.91. Approximately 7,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 11,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.71.

About S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.