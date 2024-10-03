Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock Price Up 19% – Still a Buy?

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 19% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 3,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 7,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Creatd Trading Down 14.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

