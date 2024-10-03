Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) Trading Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 24,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

