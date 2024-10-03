iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Shares Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.51 and last traded at C$17.46. 2,735,614 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 1,088,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.89.
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.27.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.