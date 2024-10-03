iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Shares Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.51 and last traded at C$17.46. 2,735,614 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 1,088,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.89.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.27.

